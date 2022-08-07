Jaipur: A panther cub died under suspicious circumstances in the Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur on Sunday. With this, a dozen big cats have died in the park in the last 34 months. According to sources in the Wildlife Department, the panther cub Shiva was found dead in his cage. After noticing the incident its caretaker informed Forest Department officials.

Wildlife Department officials said that the cub got separated from its mother when it was seven days old and was brought to the park after being rescued about a year ago. They also said that a Medical Board has been set up to conduct a post-mortem of the 14-month-old cub adding that the reason behind its death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report. According to sources, in the last 34 months five tigers, five lions and two panthers have died in the Nahargarh Biological Park, including the latest incident.