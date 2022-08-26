Ambala: After the recovery of the bodies of six members of a family from a house on Friday has sent shockwaves in the Ambala district of Haryana. Their bodies were found hanging from the ceiling of the house. The tragic incident took place at a house in Balana village of Haryana, police sources said.

The deceased have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, his wife, and two daughters as well as his parents. Their bodies were hanging from the ceiling of the house. Sukhwinder Singh was working as a manager in a private company. It is learnt that they were to celebrate one of their daughters' birthdays, police said. A probe into the incident has begun. More details are awaited.