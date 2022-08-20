New Delhi: Habib Mondal hailing from Kolkata died under mysterious circumstances while playing cricket at a ground in Swaroop Nagar locality of New Delhi on Friday afternoon. Habib Mondal suddenly fell on the ground while he was batting. Other players rushed him to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead, police sources said.

The Delhi police sent the body for post-mortem. Besides, a probe into the incident has begun. While batting on the ground, Mondal complained of giddiness as well as he was gasping for breath. His fellow players rushed him to the hospital for treatment where the doctors declared him brought dead. Besides, police were also informed about the sudden demise of the cricketer Habib Mondal, added the source. According to eyewitnesses, Mondal was looking fine when he went to the ground for batting. He then suddenly fell to the ground leading to commotion among his fellow players. No injury mark was found on Habib's body, said police sources.