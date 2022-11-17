Haldwani: A house in Haldwani of Nainital district has become the centre of attraction after mysterious fires took place in it for the past nine days. Following the incident, the family is terrified and forced to spend sleepless nights.

According to the family, the incident first happened on November 8, after the lunar eclipse and earthquake in the region. Flames are coming up here and there despite disconnecting the electricity connection in the house.

Uttrakhand: Mysterious fire in house leaves administration and electricity dept puzzled

The house located in the Talla Gorakhpur area of the city is owned by Umesh Pandey which has now left everyone puzzled. The Electricity Department and the District Administration are now trying to investigate the reason behind this mysterious fire.

One of the family members said "From 7 pm onwards our house started catching fire, first three of our switchboards caught fire, so we called the electrician and disconnected our electricity connection. But the next morning more switchboards came under fire and then gradually wires and other appliances caught fire. From November 14 onwards random things like bed, Almira, clothes and other stuff also caught fire."

City Magistrate, Richa Singh who inspected the house said "Electricity department is conducting an investigation to find out the reason behind the fire. We had asked the house owner to file a complaint in writing and are keeping a watch and scanning the CCTV cameras to find out why this is happening."

In the last nine days, the house has reported around 20 such fire incidents. The family members said that an administrative official assured them he will be sending a special team from Pantnagar to investigate the incident.