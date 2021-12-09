Mysterious explosion at Rohini court in Delhi, police begins probe
Mysterious explosion at Rohini court in Delhi, police begins probe
Delhi: A mysterious explosion took place at Rohini Court in Delhi on Thursday. The reasons behind the explosion are yet to be ascertained, according to police. The fire department officials said that they received information about the explosion at 10:40 am, following which seven fire engines have been sent to the spot. Meanwhile, proceedings in the court have been suspended, officials said.
