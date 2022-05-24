Hyderabad: Police have cracked a blind murder of a 12-yrs-old boy in Hyderabad on May 19 with investigators saying the boy was bitten to death by dogs. The boy was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Kulsumpura, close to the Musi river, with serious injuries to the neck and head. Police confirmed that the boy was bitten by 15 street dogs as confirmed by Osmania hospital's forensic team.

Police investigated the boy's death from various angles and initially suspected that someone had stabbed him to death. The details of the eyewitnesses were collected and investigated from different angles. The body was autopsied and sent for forensic examination. These tests revealed the cause of the death as a dog attack.

