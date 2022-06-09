Kodagu (Karnataka): In a bizarre incident, a tree in Kodagu district of Karnataka 'rains' with locals believing it is a sacred sign. The tree is located in the Heravanadu village of Betageeri Gram Panchayat in Madikeri Taluk of Kodagu district.

The droplets fall in around a 10 square feet area with villagers flocking to witness the "miracle". The tree resembles a Bilva Patra and is considered the ideal tree to worship Lord Shiva. The local village panchayat has collected the water and sent it to a laboratory. "Water spills like a spray from the small branches of the tree. The people of the village are surprised by this. There is a Devara Kaadu (Sacred Forest) around 500 meters away from this tree, where Goddess Bhadrakali lives. Perhaps it is a 'miracle' of God," said a villager.

The matter has been brought to the attention of the Disaster Management Authority, environmental experts and weather department experts, who promised to visit the site. Some forest officials say that some species of trees do shed water and that there is a scientific explanation for it.