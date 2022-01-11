Mysore: A woman upset over her baby refusing to drink breast milk died by suicide on Monday. The tragic incident took place in Gundurao Nagar in Karnataka's Mysore district. She died by hanging herself on Monday when no one was at home.

The deceased has been identified as Dr. Arpita. As per information, the infant had refused to drink milk for the last 15 days, leading to the mother remaining depressed over the incident.

The woman and her husband both are doctors. The couple got married five years back, with Arpita giving birth four years after wedding.

Currently, the infant is nine-month old. The Vidyaranyapuram police have registered a case regarding the incident after her family lodged a complaint. The probe is on.

