Gurgaon(Haryana): The rapid adoption of smartphones and online tools in India has transformed the way people manage significant aspects of their lives, including maternal care and parenting. To understand digital solutions' efficacy in providing mothers with the right information, Mylo, a leading one-stop pregnancy and parenting solution, conducted a survey with over 4600 women across India.

The survey, in line with this year's theme of International Women's Day 2023 being #DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,' looked at the impact of technology on Indian women's experience with parenting, childcare and healthcare access. When asked about how they find tips and resources on parenting and childcare, 61per cent of women reported relying on mobile apps, social media and online parenting forums, due to instant access to the information and more personalised responses from peers.

What women emphasised the most when elaborating on the use of digital platforms for managing health and childcare was the ease of communicating with other mothers and the strong sense of community (43per cent) one builds. Using the power of the internet to ask questions anonymously in a judgement-free zone likely helped users better address any concerns with parenting and healthcare. Information accessibility (32 per cent) also played a role in managing their time and responsibilities. Personalised content and remote medical consultations (12per cent) were equally reported as important elements to digital platforms.

After reflecting on the use of technology to access healthcare and find a community, 72per cent of the women reported that it has in fact improved their and their child's overall health and wellness experience. Although easy access to the internet has democratised the flow of information, there may be too much information available, which can also be conflicting at times. This causes women to question the accuracy and increases the need for verified sources.

On exactly which online channels women consult for advice on health, wellness and parenting, an overwhelming majority (62%) reported using pregnancy or health-related mobile apps, likely attributed to digital tools like pregnancy trackers and nutrition charts. 18% primarily go through social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Technology has revolutionised the way we approach maternal care and parenting. With digital solutions becoming more ubiquitous and user-friendly, women across India are relying on them for information, support, and guidance. Digital platforms have opened up new avenues for remote consultations with medical professionals, access to personalised content, and building supportive communities for women.

It is heartening to see that online tools have become an integral part of women's lives, helping them to balance their responsibilities and manage their time effectively, said Shaveta Gupta, Head, Content and Community, Mylo. Mylo provides a personalised experience, a helpful community of mothers and experts, and curated products everything a mother needs for her parenting journey. (PTI)

