Pune: "My friend jokingly suggested that BJP should change their symbol from Lotus to Narendra Modi, as Modi is the face of the party and he has provided cleanliness, especially in villages, proper toilets, gas connections, and power through various schemes," said Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Chandrakant Patil

"As people are voting for Modi, the party symbol should be changed from a lotus to Narendra Modi. Uneducated household women are not even aware of Kamal Bimal," said BJP state president, while talking to reporters on Thursday. He also said that BJP will win the upcoming elections with an absolute majority and the credit will go to Narendra Modi for the effective schemes that he implemented in villages.

He also said that even if Pune has various divisions in the formation of wards, the voters remain loyal to BJP. Therefore the ambition of NCP will turn to ashes.

BJP has taken care of metro, hospital, road, bus transport to its maximum and has done a great job. Pune municipal corporation will have a medical college very soon and BJP will reach the public with pride and the list of works done by them and the list will be bigger than 50 years work of Congress or NC before that.