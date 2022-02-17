Farukhabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday attacked Bharatiya Janta Party and Samajwadi Party while addressing a public rally in Jarari under Bhojpur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh. "PM Narendra Modi says he used to sell tea at the railway station, then I also have the right that my daughter wearing a hijab will become the Prime Minister of India one day and no one will be able to stop it," he said.

"We want our daughters to get respect and make our daughters strong. Wearing a cap over the head or wearing a hijab does not cover the mind, it opens the mind, and as per the constitution of India, wearing Hijab or putting a cap is our basic right," Owaisi said.

He referred to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as “two sides of the same coin”. He urged the public to vote in support of his party's candidate and said: "I am giving this message to my mother and sisters that it's my dream that one day a hijab-wearing daughter will be India's prime minister."

Earlier on Wednesday, responding to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's promise to constitute a committee to prepare a draft Uniform Civil Code soon after its new government comes into power, the Hyderabad MP said he had read BJP’s poll manifesto and UCC is not mentioned anywhere. “They have said it only at the end. They are saying this out of anxiety as the ground beneath them is slipping away."

Dhami while addressing a press conference in Khatima on Saturday had said that the BJP government in Uttarakhand will derive inspiration for the decision from Goa "which has set an example before the country by implementing a common civil code".

