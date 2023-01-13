The world’s longest river cruise from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh launched Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cost you $300 a day or $15,300 for the entire trip. Here are the 10 points that will cover all you need to know on this trip:

A single booking for the complete voyage will work out to an all-inclusive fare of ₹12.59 lakh* per passenger for the 51 day trip sailing across 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh in the process covering 3,200 km. The package includes meals; excursions and sightseeing; and transfers. If you think it is too costly, you can still sail this cruise if you can pay only for one of the three segments the operator allows, subject to availability. The international cruise is being offered by Antara Luxury River Cruises. For segment-wise ticket fare, one may check the cruise operator's website. The planned cruise proposes to touch 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats and major cities including Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, and Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam, aimed at providing tourists to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh. MV Ganga Vilas has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities. The ship panoramic lounge, dining room, sun deck, and observation pavilion as well as a spa and gym. MV Ganga Vilas has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey. An official of Port, Shipping, and Waterways said that MV Ganga Vilas is the first-ever cruise vessel to be made in India. Tent City has been conceptualized on the banks of the River Ganga to tap the potential of tourism in the region. The project has been developed opposite to city ghats which will provide accommodation facilities. The tourists will reach the Tent City by boats from different Ghats situated in the vicinity. The tent city will be operational from October to June every year.