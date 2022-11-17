Muzaffarpur (Bihar): The Muzaffarpur Police on Wednesday arrested a man for his alleged role in a surgery mishap wherein both kidneys of a woman were removed during her uterus surgery. As informed by DSP East Manoj Pandey, the arrested accused has been identified as Pawan Singh and he works as a medical assistant at the Shubh Kant Clinic in the city. The main suspected culprit in the case -- Dr RK Singh -- is missing, while the police are trying to locate him.

"This does not look like a case of human organ trafficking so far. It is likely a case of medical negligence. The investigation is still underway. The arrested accused Pawan will also be questioned on remand. There may be some more new revelations after the arrest of the doctor who did it," DSP Manoj Pandey said.

Narrating the whole incident, DSP Pandey said that the victim identified as Sunita was recommended a uterus surgery by Dr RK Singh at the said clinic as she was suffering from severe abdominal pain. Sunita's family got her admitted to the clinic accordingly.

The arrested accused Pawan claimed he was involved in the initial part of the surgery, but had left midway to pick up his child from school. When he came back, he found Sunita in a serious condition. As her health started deteriorating further, he claims to have rushed her to the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), unaware of the reasons for her condition. The PMCH medical officials informed that both of Sunita's kidneys were missing. Pawan panicked at the news and fled the hospital.

Meanwhile, Sunita's relatives shifted her to SK Medical College Hospital (SKMCH), where she was referred to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) for better treatment. She was put on dialysis at IGIMS for some time and is currently under treatment. The relatives then immediately reached out to the police, who sprang into action.

The initial investigation revealed that Pawan is a resident of the Bariarpur village in the district. The officials tried to trace him from his house in the village, but Pawan was hiding in Delhi at a friend's house. Months later, when he decided to leave for Bhutan, he thought of visiting his family once. While he was on the visit, a team of officials led by Bariarpur OP in-charge Rajesh Kumar, under the leadership of SHO Saroj Kumar, raided Pawan's house and arrested him.

He was brought to Muzaffarpur for questioning by DSP East Manoj Pandey. After narrating what happened, he also mentioned the names of the other staff involved in the surgery. However, just two others -- Dr.RK Singh and a staff member named Jitendra -- were found to be majorly involved. Though Jitendra got a clean chit during the investigation, Dr RK Singh is suspected to be the main culprit and is currently absconding.