Bhojpur (Bihar): A mutilated body of a 12-year child was recovered from a railway track on Monday days after the child went missing in Bihar's Bhojpur district. Following the incident family members and locals blocked the road demanding suspension of the Gajrajganj outpost in charge alleging negligence.

According to the child's family member, on October 13, Daya Kumar son of Ashok Yadav, a resident of Hari Tola village of Gajrajganj police station area, went missing after he went to an examination centre with his sister to give her company. At the exam centre, the minor noticed that a girl sitting next to her sister was unable to fill out the answer sheet, so to help her Daya started filling her answer sheet. But the girl called her family members, enraged by Daya's act girl's family members thrashed Daya and since then he went missing.

Later in the day, Daya's family members filed a missing complaint with the police. Family members alleged that Gajrajganj outpost in charge showed negligence in tracing the minor. "As the Gajrajganj outpost in charge showed negligence we created rucks, after which he assured us that he will recover our child and he will be with us on Diwali", alleged the family.

ASP Himanshu Dal reached the spot and visited the crime scene. "The dog squad and forensic team have inspected the spot. Police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the murder. At present, raids are being conducted to arrest the accused on the basis of suspicion," he said.

"The missing case was registered on October 13, and since then the police have launched the search operation with the help of dog squad, forensic team, and surveillance tools, but no trace of the child was found", the ASP added.