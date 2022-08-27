Mussoorie (Uttarakhand): A headless body of a newborn was found in a shrub by the side of Dehradun- Mussoorie road on Friday. The police took the body of the newborn into their custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Police officials camping at the site said that the headless body of the newborn was found lying in a shrub on the Dehradun-Mussoorie road. After the receipt of the information, SHO Digpal Singh along with the police force rushed to the spot to investigate the case.

"The police team which was camping at the site after conducting the required official formalities sent the body for the post-mortem examination. Senior police officials also went to the site to investigate the matter," police said.

Police also said the footage of the CCTV camera installed in the area is being examined to ascertain whether the body was thrown in the bush by someone. Besides, information is being obtained from the nearby hospitals about the recent missing newborn, police said.