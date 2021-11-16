Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday urged the government to address the fears faced by Muslims, alleging that people from the community are being attacked and their mosques 'blown up'. He, however, made the statement without citing any specific instance.

Addressing the media, the JKNC chairman said the government should act as Muslims who are standing with India are being 'killed', adding that dialogue between India and Pakistan, is the only 'way out' to resolve the issues between both nations.

"When we see in the country, there are attacks on Muslims, they are being beaten up and mosques are being blown up. The victim would be us, who are standing with India. We will be killed as we do not have any other place except India. We are equal but the situation building around is causing fear and they (government) will have to address it," Abdullah said.

Referring to India-Pak relations, the 84-yr old said that a dialogue is the only 'way out', and added that relations of Hindus and Muslims are being affected due to the strained ties between both nations.

"If we want to improve our relation, we will have to ease these differences and find some ways. And the only way for this is dialogue," he said, citing the visit of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Pakistan to have a dialogue with his then counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

In an indirect jab at the Centre, he said they could talk with China even when it was already in India's territory and advancing every day. "If we can talk with China, then why not with Pakistan. China is in our territory and advancing every day," Abdullah added.

On the situation in J&K after the abrogation of its special status under Article 370, Abdullah said the 'media is not free there'.

"No one can write freely and if you do, you can go to jail," he said. Referring to the youth there, he said a large number of them are unemployed.

Referring to China and Pakistan, he said, "We are stuck between them. We do not know if there is war someday. Only we will suffer. We will be killed."

