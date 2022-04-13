Bareilly(Uttar Pradesh): Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi, the National General Secretary of All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam has said Muslims should look for political alternatives other than the Samajwadi Party (SP). He also said that Muslims in the country are disappointed with Muslims in Uttar Pradesh following the Assembly election results. BJP returned to power in the State.

"As long as they (Muslims) live with the support of a particular party, they will get nothing. Rather, Muslims should now make a new strategy. Now, the situation is new and other alternatives apart from the Samajwadi Party should be considered," said Rizvi. Claiming that Muslims are not the only community responsible for preserving secularism, Rizvi said that they should think afresh about their politics and their participation. He also said that Muslims should not oppose BJP.

Taking potshots at the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rizvi said that he had warned Muslims that he was not their well-wisher. "During the UP assembly elections, I had warned Muslims that Akhilesh Yadav is not a well-wisher of Muslims, he tried to keep big Muslim faces behind everywhere and kept campaigning alone. There is a lot of difference between his party and his father's party. So Muslims should consider alternatives," said Rizvi.