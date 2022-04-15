Srinagar: Mortal remains of Satish Kumar Singh, a Rajput, reached home on Thursday, who breathed his last while undergoing treatment after he was injured in a militant attack. A pall of gloom descended on his native village when his moral remains brought there and scores of local residents mourned his death and consoled the bereaved family/. While local Muslims participated in his last rites and condemned the incident.

Militants opened fire on Satish Kumar Singh, son of Surinder Singh, at a close range and injured him, though he was provided treatment at Kulgam Hospital. However, due to a gunshot wound to the head, he was shifted to SKIMS Hospital, Srinagar, in a critical condition. According to sources, Satish Kumar Singh succumbed to his injuries on way. Satish Kumar Singh was a driver by profession and lived here locally. Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami and other leaders condemned the incident and they called it as an inhuman act . Similarly, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also condemned the incident.

