Mirhama (J&K): Unperturbed by the recent targeted killings of innocent civilians by terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, scores of Muslim residents, including youths and elderly persons, joined the funeral procession of the 90-year-old Mohanlal Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit belonging to the Mirhama village in Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir. A large number of people hailing from the Hindu and Muslim communities attended the funeral rites of Mohanlal Bhat in the Valley. People raised slogans when the body was being taken for performing the funeral rites. "Hindu-Muslim brotherhood Zindabad rented the air". Muslim elderly persons and youths stood behind the bereaved family in the hour of crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisar, a resident, said, "Our unity and brotherhood are intact. Both the communities are unaffected and live together peacefully. When we heard the demise of Mohanlal Bhat, arrangements have been made to bring his relatives from other places. The elderly persons belonging to both the communities live in a peaceful atmosphere." "When our Hindu brothers undertook Amarnath Yatra, we were always with them. We accompanied them up to the Amarnath shrine. So, as long as Muslims are in the Valley, our Hindu brothers will also stay here," said Nisar.