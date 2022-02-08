Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of showing a step-motherly attitude towards Muslims in the state, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday said that the government has created panic among the minority community. She was addressing an election rally in Bareilly.

"Muslims live in fear under the Yogi government. There has been step-motherly treatment with Muslims in Uttar Pradesh," said Mayawati. She further alleged that Muslims were being implicated in false cases and put behind bars.

The BSP supremo said that the policies of the BJP government were "casteist and influenced by the RSS." "There has been tension and hatred here in the name of religion. Crime has increased. The Dalit backward classes are also not getting the benefit of reservation in the BJP government. The BJP government has not fulfilled the quota of reservation in government jobs as well," she added.

Lashing out at Congress, she accused the grand old party of being "anti-Dalit" and neglecting Dalits and backward classes when it was in power. She also said that Dalits and backward classes were given due respect when the BSP was in power in the state and if voted to power again her party will take steps to remove poverty and unemployment.

"Farmers will get a fair price for their crop. Controversial laws of the Central and Uttar Pradesh government will not be allowed to be implemented here," she added.

As for Samajwadi Party (SP), Mayawati said that there is a wrong perception that Muslims were safe when it is in power adding that for five years the SP used Muslims but unlike her party did not give them tickets in areas where they are the majority.

"When the assembly elections were held in UP in 2007, the opinion polls claimed that BSP would remain at number three but BSP came at number one. Who was shown at number one went down to number three. Don't be fooled by the manifestos. We don't bring manifesto, we believe in actions and not words," she said.