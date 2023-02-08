Morena: A Muslim man's house was forcibly demolished by some men of the same community in Jaura town of Morena district on Wednesday. The house was demolished allegedly to expand the area of the mosque, said police officials. The man has lodged a police complaint after the incident.

According to the complaint lodged by victim - Yousuf Khan, the mosque authorities have been trying to grab the land and were harassing him for the last 30 years. "On Wednesday, the people of the mosque committee entered the house and forcibly demolished a portion of the building". Speaking to Etv Bharat, the man said that he would not give anything to the mosque authorities. "I will give it to anyone but no t to them," the man said.

Meanwhile, the mosque priest Haji Chaudhary Noor Mohammad defending their stand said, "The land belongs to the mosque and Khan had illegally built his house. We have even met the SP of Morena- Asutosh Bagriand lodged a complaint against him but nothing happened so far".

"Actually the land was primarily used for Friday prayers but Khan illegally occupied the land. Though the court had given a stay order, but the Tehsildar gave him permission to build a house here. This is illegal," Noor Mohammed said.

ADM Narottam Bhargava of the district said an investigation has been initiated and decision will be taken after giving a careful to both sides. As per the initial probe, the land in question is leased and it is owned by the government. On being asked about Khan's decision to convert, the ADM said, "It is his personal decision, we cannot comment on that."