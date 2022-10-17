Budgam: Amid the recent killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, local Muslims along with the Pandits carried out a candle march and railed slogans demanding justice here on Monday. The people who carried out the protest demanded policies to prevent killings in Kashmir and strict punishment for the culprits.

"The government should take care of justice so that the people do not kill each other over vengeance. These killings fail humanity," said a protestor. "Hindu-Muslim-Sigh-Isai aaps me hai bhai-bhai," the slogans showcased the unity amongst Kashmiris. A protestor said, "we stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri Pandits and stand against all those harming Kashmir by such heinous acts."

A Kashmiri Pandit who participated in the protest said, "we are constantly demanding justice from the government, but no action is being taken."