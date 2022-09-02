Baghpat: An FIR was registered at the Khekra police station on August 31, against a Muslim youth named Rahees for allegedly threatening to kill a Hindu girl and her family members. On the complaint of the victim, Rajesh, the girl's father, the police have registered a case against the accused under sections 67A, 506. According to sources, the accused was pressurising the victim's family to send their daughter with him.

In the registered FIR, the victim mentioned that he was going out with his wife on a scooter for some work when a person named Rahees stopped his scooter and started asking about his daughter. When Rajesh did not respond to his queries, he threatened to behead the girl. Not only this, the accused said that if he does not send the girl with him, he will kill him and his son also.

The accused also threatened to make his daughter's photo viral. The victim said that the accused Rahees is pressurizing him to send his daughter. He further alleged, "No police officer is ready to speak on this matter." At the same time, according to the local people, Rahees was having a love affair with the Hindu girl. On learning about it, the girl's family members are opposing it.