Ujjain: As the whole country is drenched in the Navratri festivities, a Muslim youth here has set an example of Hindu-Muslim unity by installing a Durga idol in the Nainavad village, located about 60 km from the district headquarters in Ujjain. Abid Bhai here built the village Durga Pandal at his own expense, setting a brilliant example of brotherhood and communal harmony in society.

As informed by the local villagers, he spent around one lakh rupees to build the grand pandal. Several Navratri events including the Aarti and Garba are also organized daily in this pandal. Abid Bhai has been fasting and following other Hindu traditions usually followed during Navratri. He has also given up wearing footwear for nine days and is going on barefoot like his other Hindu friends who are fasting. He is also offering two-time worship to the goddess as is the tradition.

In his village, the Hindus and Muslims have been celebrating all the festivals with equal enthusiasm, beyond the shackles of religion. The Hindus here have not celebrated Diwali without Muslims, while the Muslims have also welcomed the Hindus to their Eid celebrations.

Sarpanch representative of the village, Chandersinh Deora, said that the village is an example of love and compassion between the two religions while the rest of the country is experiencing religious conflicts every day. "Navratri is being celebrated with pomp here because of Abid Bhai. He himself is worshiping the goddess ardently like he does every year during Navratri," he said.