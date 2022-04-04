Ghaziabad: A youth who claims he was a Muslim has accepted the Hindu religion during a programme organised by the right-wing group Hindu Yuva Vahina in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

In a video gone viral on social media, Aamir, who is from Delhi, said he was accepting Sanatan Dharma out of his own will and without any coercion. He even got a new name 'Abhay' in the Mahayagya program organised by Hindu Yuva Vahini in Ramlila Maidan in Loni, Ghaziabad. Aamir said that his "ancestors were in Sanatan Dharma", which is why he also adopted the religion.

"My wish is that I should stay where our ancestors used to live. My ancestors were in Sanatan Dharma. No one has forced me to do anything," he said. The conversion took place in the presence of Hindu Yuva Vahini's Delhi State President Dinesh Kumar Agarwal. In the video members of the right-wing group huddling Aamir were seeing chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' after the ceremony.

