Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): Some protesting Muslim women blocked the passage of Kanwariyas by putting cots in the middle of the road at the Ibrahimpur village in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

People belonging to both communities argued over the issue for quite some time. Both the factions were not ready to resolve the matter amicably. The verbal duel between Kanwariyas and protesting Muslim women went on for quite some time. Sensing that the situation was getting out of control, some people informed the police about the incident.

Officials from the district and police administration rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Officials then pacified members belonging to both communities. A panchayat meeting of villagers was also convened in the presence of government officials to find a solution to the problem. Later, the protesting Muslim women agreed to lift the blockade.

Vidya Sagar Mishra, SP rural of the Sonakpur police station said, "Members belonging to both the communities have settled the matter amicably. After the receipt of the information, SDM Billari, CO, and SHO of Sonakpur police station visited the spot to resolve the issue. Both the groups concluded."