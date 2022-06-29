Ahmedabad (Gujrat): A group of women from the Muslim Community in the Three Gates area in Ahmedabad has prepared a photo frame with the image of Lord Jagganath, which they plan to gift to Mahant Dilip Dasji Maharaj on the day of Rath Yatra at Ahmedabad Municipal Cooperation. The portrait is said to have taken 8 days to complete and it conveys the message of national unity.

Afreen, who designed the image, said that every year, gifts are given by the Muslim Community on the occasion of Rath Yatra, and this year the girls have also decided to take part in it. The Rath Yatra is going to be celebrated after two years in Ahmedabad and is ready to be celebrated with great fanfare. It is organized on July 1 and will commence from the Jagganath Temple in Jamalpur.