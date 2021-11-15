Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A number of Muslim women have gathered at the Gyan Vigyan Bhavan in Bhopal to have a discussion with Prime Minister Modi and share their happiness about the Triple Talaq Law.

These women will pass the security check before entering the premises. The Prime Minister will spend half-an-hour with these women, who will thank him for passing the Triple Talaq Law. The arrangements for this small meet up have been done at the Gyan Vigyan Bhavan on Hoshangabad Road in Bhopal.