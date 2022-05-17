Varanasi: Members of 'Muslim Mahila Foundaton (MMF)' in Varanasi have expressed happiness over the claims that a 'Shivlinga' was discovered during the survey conducted by the court-appointed commissioners of the Gyanvapi mosque.

On the occasion, the MMF members offered prayers to Lord Shiva and celebrated the occasion with the beating of drums. National executive member of MMF, Najma Pravin, said, "I appeal to all Muslim brothers to immediately vacate the Gyanvapi mosque and hand it over to Hindu brothers. Because it has been mentioned in Islam that the place which is not ours, we are not supposed to offer Namaz at that place."

Varanasi Muslim women jubilant

Speaking further, Najma said: "The (purported) recovery of the Shivlinga proves that Kashi Dham is the land of Lord Shiva. Residents of the place are jubilant after the (purported) recovery of the Shivlinga. Hence to celebrate the occasion, Hindus and Muslims offered sweets to each other and also offered prayers to the Lord.

"In Islam, it has been mentioned that a mosque cannot be constructed on a grabbed land. Hence, the land should be given to its real owner," she added.

