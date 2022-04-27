Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board- the largest body of the minority community in the country, has expressed its reservation on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Expressing strong reservations against the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, Hazrat Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary of the Muslim Personal Law Board, said in a statement that the Constitution of India allows every citizen of the country to lead a life according to his religion, and it has been included in the Fundamental Rights.

"Under these rights, different personal laws have been provisioned for minorities and tribal communities to suit their wishes and traditions. This Constitutional provision helped in maintaining unity and mutual trust between majority and minority communities," the statement said. Maulana further added that to put an end to many tribal unrest in the past, their demands were fulfilled so that they could follow their beliefs and traditions in social life.

Terming the move to be anti-minority and anti-constitutional, Rahmani said, "This preaching of the Uniform Civil Code by the Uttarakhand or Uttar Pradesh or the central government is nothing but untimely rhetoric. Everyone knows that its purpose is to divert attention from issues like rising inflation, falling economy, and rising unemployment and promote the agenda of hatred".