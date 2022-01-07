Bareilly: Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) Chief Maulana Tauquir organized Muslim Dharm Sansad at Islamia Ground in Bareilly on Friday. It was organized against hate speeches about Muslims in Haridwar's Dharma Sansad. He demanded action against people who made controversial statements in Haridwar.

Due to the huge gathering on the ground, social distancing was overlooked. The administration allows only 300 people but around 20,000 people were present on the ground.

IMC Chief said, "We want peace in our country but now the measure of our patience is broken. We love our Hindustani brothers."

Maulana Tauqir Razak demanded a special session of parliament to pass a bill and make strict laws against people who make controversial statements on religion.

