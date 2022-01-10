Bhopal: Citing as an interference in Islamic Shariah, organisations like Coordination Committee for Indian Muslims (CCIM) and Jamaat-e-Islami have reacted strongly to the scheduled 12 January Surya Mamaskar programme for schoolchildren in Madhya Pradesh.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board had already expressed their opposition to the programme announced by the central government as part of Azadi Ka Aritmahotsav. Muslim organisations in Bhopal said that they oppose the Surya Namaskar because it speaks of worshiping someone other than their creator Allah and it is not permissible in Islam to worship anyone other than Allah. "We, the Muslim organization, strongly oppose this action of the government."

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Bhopal, while vehemently opposing the Surya Namaskar, has said that this country is secular and everyone has a constitutional right to live as they wish, but the policies being implemented by the government are creating troubles for people practicing other religion.

The Muslim organisations in Bhopal demanded that the people should be given the freedom to act in accordance with the rights given to them by the constitution all over the world and within the country.

Also Read: Muslim Personal Law Board opposes Surya Namaskar programme in schools