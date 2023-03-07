Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): Muslim organisations have submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner and BJP MLA, national General Secretary C.T. Ravi to allow them to use loudspeakers for Azaan early in the morning during the Ramzan period in Chikkamagaluru district.

The Muslim organisations are demanding that they should be allowed to use loudspeakers between 5 a.m. and 5.30 a.m. in the backdrop of the beginning of the Ramzan festival on March 22. The use of loudspeakers for Azaan early in the morning is prohibited in the state following agitations. The memorandum has been submitted to Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh and Chikkamagaluru constituency MLA and National General Secretary C.T. Ravi on Tuesday.

The memorandum says, "Ramzan season is sacred for the Muslim community. The festival is celebrated with peace, co-existence, fasting, and generous donations, meticulously as per the Islamic traditions."Azaan is also a part of the Ramzan festival celebration. We request you in this background to allow the use of loudspeakers on behalf of all Muslim people."

The permission has been granted for the use of loudspeakers during special occasions, religious functions, and sports meet during the night and early in the mornings. Likewise, during the sacred month of Ramzan, between 5 a.m. and 5.30 a.m., permission should be given for a maximum of five minutes for performing Azaan, the memorandum stated. Karnataka State Wakf Board has issued a notification prohibiting the use of loudspeakers in mosques and dargahs between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.(IANS)

