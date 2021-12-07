Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Monday raised its objection over the inclusion of cartoons on Prophet and Hazrat Jibril in the Class VII history books of the ICSE Board. The Board has demanded that the book be banned with immediate effect and strictest action be taken against the guilty.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, the General Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, while issuing a statement on behalf of the Board, said, "Every Muslim loves Prophet more than his life, his parents and his children. He cannot tolerate even the slightest condemnation in the glory of Prophet and making a fictional image or cartoon of Prophet is such an insult to him."

The Board has therefore demanded the ban on the book. It also demanded that the works of the author and publisher be seized and strict legal action be taken against him for the same.

Rahmani also reminded the government at the Board meeting held in Kanpur recently, a demand to make an effective law related to the insult of symbols of faiths or holy personalities of religions and implement them strictly was made.

The Board again wants to reiterate its demand and clarified that it considers it a crime to insult symbols of faith or holy personalities irrespective of the religion, as it creates hatred among a large section of the public.

Also read: ICSE announces results for class 10th and 12th