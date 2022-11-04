Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): A Muslim man in the garb of Hindu cheated a Dalit woman and satisfied his carnal desires. When the woman came to know his true colours, she lodged a complaint with the police. However, after coming out of jail, the accused, Junaid, approached the victim seeking a patch-up over the matter. He reportedly told the victim that after realising his folly, he wanted to resolve the issue with her amicably. The woman was again carried away by the 'sweet talk' of the accused and both started living together.

But the victim again began experiencing the same ordeal when the accused came in contact with the former. Junaid after establishing a physical relationship with the Dalit woman on several occasions, he reportedly recorded their intimate moments on his mobile. He then started blackmailing her by threatening to upload the video on social media.

Read: MP: Man conceals religious identity, tells woman to convert after intercourse, booked

SP (Rural) Bajrangbali Chaurasia shedding light on the case said, "The woman had lodged a complaint against Junaid in July 2020 at Khurja Town police station. She had then levelled charges of molestation against the accused. At that time, the complaint was registered under Section 354 and SC and ST Act against the accused. Later, he was sent to jail. The charge sheet was also filed in the case. But when he came out of jail, the accused persuaded the woman and established physical ties with her once again. The woman has lodged a complaint against the accused. Action will be taken against him under relevant sections of the IPC." On the other hand, the victim alleged, When I told the accused about my pregnancy then he told me that he was being paid rupees Rs 2 lakhs by an organisation for targeting Hindu women."