New Delhi: A Muslim organization has come forward and appealed to the community with several guidelines to celebrate Eid with peace and harmony. Indian Muslims for Progress and Reforms issued a set of guidelines today and asked people to avoid offering Namaaz on roads. “By occupying public spaces we are violating passengers’ rights and causing inconvenience to others. If the number of people is large, having multiple Jamaats is a better alternative” said the IMPAR guidelines.

Taking note of the recent row over loudspeakers at Mosques and the controversy surrounding the matter, the organization has appealed to soften the loudspeaker sounds for Azaan and Khutba to avoid inconvenience to the public. The guidelines issued by IMPAR suggest that Namaaz timings can be communicated in advance through previous-day prayers or through leaflets.

Taking note of the recent communal clashes during religious precessions on Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, the IMPAR has also suggested deploying volunteers and ensuring live recordings of crowd management and prayers and keeping the recordings preserved for any kind of need that arises in the future.