Mainpuri: A Muslim man planning to bring Kanwar Yatris to his area has been allegedly threatened by neighbours even as his wife is demanding a divorce from him in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. Naushad Khan, a resident of Karhal, complained to the Superintendent of Police on Wednesday and sought security. The Superintendent of Police has assured him to provide security.

Muslim 'disciple of Hanumanji' allegedly threatened by locals in UP's Mainpuri

Naushad said he wanted to bring Kanwar Yatris to Sawan, but the people of his society are threatening to kill him and his wife was also threatening him with a divorce. Naushad told that he believes in the Hindu religion from the very beginning. He has been describing himself as a disciple of Hanumanji. Over his wife asking for a divorce, Naushad said, “Sitaji had left Ramji and Radhaji had left Krishnaji. What if my wife also leaves in such a situation”.