Dhanbad (Jharkhand): The Muslim clerks and office bearers of the Shivli Bari Jama Masjid committee have passed a unanimous resolution banning song, dance, fireworks, revelry and DJ at the nikah marriage ceremonies. At a meeting held at Nirsa in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand on Sunday, the office-bearers, 'sadars' and clerics unanimously resolved that the display of fireworks, playing of DJ or revelry while attending the marriage ceremony or such indulgence by the members of a baraat party are strictly prohibited.

The marriage ceremony or nikah will be performed as per the Islamic tradition, simply without any display of extravagance; and those violating the rules will have to cough up a fine of Rs 5,100. Nikah will be held according to Islam tradition, playing of bands or fireworks will not be allowed.

Besides, it was also decided at the meeting that the marriage ceremony should be over by 11 o'clock in the night, failing which nikah will be performed the next day after the completion of morning namaz. Maulana Masood Akhtar Qadri speaking about the new rule said, "Singing, dancing, playing of musical recordings and display of fireworks or bursting of crackers have been strictly prohibited during the Muslim community marriage ceremony. Clerics will not read out Nikah of those violating the new rule. Anybody found guilty of violating the rule will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,100 and furnish an apology letter, then only the permission will be granted for holding the marriage ceremony. The new rule will come into force from December 2 this year after conducting the Friday Namaz."