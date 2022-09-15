Maharashtra: Muslim cleric arrested for molesting 3 minor girls
Published on: 2 hours ago
Raigad (Maharashtra): Police in Raigad arrested a Muslim cleric on Wednesday for allegedly molesting three minor girls in Karjat. He was arrested after the parents of an 11-year-old girl approached police with their complaint on September 13.
"The accused has been sent to police custody till Friday," Raigad police officials said.
