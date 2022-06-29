Lucknow: Various Muslim organizations have condemned the murder of a Hindu tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday. Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal's patron Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, Maulana Sufiyan Nizami, Qazi-e-Shahar Mufti Abul Irfan Farangi Mahali, and others while condemning the incident, demanded strict action from the government against the killers, who have been arrested by the Rajasthan Police. As per the police, the victim identified as Kanhaiyalal was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon inside his shop in the Dhan Mandi area of Udaipur.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said that there is no place for atrocities and excesses in Islam and the Prophet of Islam always gave the message of harmony. Farangi Mahalis said the killing was shameful adding the Prophet has forgiven even his biggest enemies. Maulana Khalid Rashid has appealed to the people of the country to maintain mutual brotherhood and harmony.

A statement has also been issued on behalf of Qazi-e-Shahar Mufti Abul Irfan Mia on the Udaipur incident calling it highly condemnable. Qazi-e-Shahar Mufti Abul Irfan Miya said that the Prophet of Islam never harmed anyone physically and always gave the message of peace. “So no one should use Islam to do any criminal activity. That's why we strongly condemn such activities and appeal to the people especially the youth not to get involved in any illegal or non-Shari'a activity out of emotion,” he added.

Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal spokesperson and Muslim religious leader Maulana Sufiyan Nizami said the constitution guarantees the right to protest, but no one should take the law into his hands. Maulana Nizami said that the “brutal practice cannot be justified under any circumstances”. He demanded strict punishment to the killers. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, one of the largest organizations of Muslims in the country, has also condemned the killing. Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of the board, said that insulting holy personalities of any religion is a serious crime, but added that taking the law into one's own hands and killing a person by declaring himself a criminal is a condemnable act.

“The derogatory words that BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has said about the holy prophet of Islam is very painful for Muslims with the government's inaction adding salt to the wounds,” he added.

