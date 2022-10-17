Dehradun: Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav's will be immersed on Monday. But his son Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will not immerse the ashes at the Harki Pauri (a famous ghat of the Ganges in Haridwar) but at the at Neeldhara as the "real Ganges" flows there.

The Haridwar administration has swung into action following Akhilesh's arrival in Uttarakhand and has started making security arrangements. "Adequate security arrangements have been made on our behalf at the venue," said Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey.

The SP patriarch passed away on October 10 at the age of 82 during treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was suffering from urinary infection and blood pressure issues.