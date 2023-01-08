New Delhi: Twitter users may soon swipe right or left to move between recommended and followed tweets, they may bookmark tweets that they might want to revisit, and they may go beyond 280 characters in a tweet. In a major overhaul, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced new updates for the popular microblogging site on Sunday that ranged from bookmark buttons to long form tweets.

"Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb," Musk tweeted out on Sunday. While the swipe option would be available this week, the bookmarks will be available next week and the most controversial feature of all, long-form tweets will roll out in February.

Twitter has undergone massive upheaval ever since Elon Musk took over. Starting from Twitter Blue to Twitter Files, the microblogging site has undergone rapid changes in the last few months. A week earlier Musk tweeted the announcement of a change in the User Interface of the platform's 'Bookmarks' feature.

"Twitter has a bookmark function accessible through share button on tweet. To read bookmarks, tap profile icon. This obscure UI will be fixed in Jan," the multi-billionaire wrote. Musk had earlier announced "Significant backend server architecture changes" on the platform. The update followed an outage of the microblogging platform in the wee hours of Thursday.

The multi-billionaire announced earlier on that the new Twitter Policy will not only follow science but also question science, reasonably. "New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science," Musk tweeted. Musk stated, "Anyone who says that criticising them is doubting science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist," in a follow-up tweet to his initial policy statement.