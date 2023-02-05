New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor Ajay Dubey, who also chairs the Special Centre for National Security Studies, said that Pervez Musharraf had ceased to be a relevant factor in India-Pakistan relations. Speaking to ETV Bharat Dubey said, "Musharaf had ceased to be a relevant factor in India-Pakistan relations. His death has put an end to the narrative of a military dictator of Pakistan who only spoke for peace, but was backstabbing India as demonstrated in his Kargil intrusion."

When he was asked if Musharraf was the head of the State when Kargil happened, and what were the biggest crisis in Indo-Pak relationships from the lens of New Delhi during Musharraf's tenure, Dubey said, "Musharaf had gone beyond the inflicting thousand-cut policy of Pakistan to the occupation of Indian territory. Invited no less than a war situation by Kargil intrusion. A war between two atomic power states was a hazardous situation and India had to win it through a military operation to throw out Pakistani invaders and also the challenge of using diplomatic means to restrain Pakistan from engaging India in a nuclear war.

Explaining his view about why the Agra Summit, the Professor said, "Agra summit failed because Pakistan's military was going far enough to end the Kashmir factor in the India-Pakistan relations. This could have put the Pakistani military establishment from raison d'etre for being the most privileged and indispensable establishment in Pakistani polity."

When Dubey was asked that Musharraf once said that these Mujahideens are 'our heroes'. Now when Pakistan is facing its biggest crisis with deep challenges from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other outfits in the restive regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and areas near the Durand Line, how do you see the future of Pakistan, Dubey said, "Mujahidin, heroes or mercenary terrorists can not meet the might of India under Modi. Where do they go....they have to survive and excel in their activities within Pakistan as they are equipped, armed, and indoctrinated."

"Pakistan has to take the hit within. What is happening all around Pakistan as a result of these terrorists and mercenaries is not unexpected, but a natural fall out of Pakistani investment in them," he said.