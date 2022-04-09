Lucknow: The accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi has been coming up with startling revelations during his grilling by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UPATS). How he came in contact with a girl staying at an ISIS camp, thereafter his association with terrorists. Which code Abbasi was using to get in touch with their foreign terror groups. These are some of the revelations that he confessed to the ATS, said police sources.

Besides, the assailant Murtaza Abbasi had been asked by foreign handlers to focus on three Arabic words. Apart from this, he underwent training in three phases. The code name for attacking the temple had been given the 'Foot On the Door', said sources

The UPATS investigation further revealed that using the operation code name 'Foot On The Door', Murtaza was inducted into the first phase of the initiation program. His two stages of training had already been completed. Only the last stage of training he was supposed to undergo. In the Door To Door chat room of ISIS, Murtaza was taken to a secret chat room in which he was indoctrinated by showing videos of Syria, Jihad, and Burma, added the source.

In the third phase, the task of the temple attack was to be completed. After carrying out the temple attack Murtaza was supposed to read the banned book of ISIS 'The BEE' in which he would have received tips on bomb-making, said sources.