Mayurbhanj: The immediate family members of the 15th President of India Droupadi Murmu, are overjoyed with the outcome of the Presidential polls. Though they were confident about her win, the huge number of votes she polled came as a pleasant surprise for them. "It is said that many MLAs from opposition cross-voted in her favor," they added.

Droupadi Murmu's Family Members Reaction

The 46-year-old Droupadi Murmu is the youngest person to be elected as the President of India. "It is a matter of immense pride for the Santhali community as she is the first person from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community to become the president of India. Her victory was historic and an inspiration for everyone," said Sakromi Tudu, sister-in-law of Murmu, on Thursday expressing her happiness over the outcome of the Presidential election.

Also read: Murmu receives unexpected vote from Kerala; BJP terms it 'positive vote'

"I am overjoyed that my sister, a tribal woman, has been elected as the President. She has struggled a lot since her childhood. This is an inspiration for everybody", added Tarinisen Tudu, brother of the newly elected President, during an interaction with ETV Bharat.