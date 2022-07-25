Bhubaneswar: While Draupadi Murmu was sworn-in as the 15th President of India at a grand ceremony at the Parliament premises in New Delhi on Monday, the maiden swearing in of the first tribal and youngest Indian President triggered celebrations in Murmu's native village hundreds of kilometers away. It is a festive day in Odisha's tribal dominated Rairangpur, Murmu's native village where the the elevation of the daughter of the soil to the country's topmost constitutional post is no less than a festival.

Tribal artists performed near the residence of President-elect Draupadi Murmu in the village. Elsewhere, school students were seen chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai while watching the live swearing in ceremony on the big screen. On July 22, the former Jharkhand governor Murmu registered a historic win over her rival Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election, becoming the first woman tribal candidate and the second woman in the country to occupy the highest office in the country.

The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu was officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday.

Also read: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President