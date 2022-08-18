Visakhapatnam: A rowdy sheeter was hacked to death in Visakhapatnam reportedly due to internal rivalry among friends on Wednesday. B Anil Kumar (36), belonging to Appughar locality, was hacked to death at Ushodaya Junction of MVP Colony in Port City. The brutal murder happened in the middle of the city and on the footpath when everyone was watching.

Locals were horrified after two youths stabbed the rowdy sheeter and hacked him to death The accused fled the spot before the public could realise what happened. Although they were all friends, internal rivalry might have led to the brutal murder of the rowdy sheeter, police sources say. It is learnt that Shyam Prakash, a suspect in the murder, has been taken into custody.

Anil Kumar has been a friend of Shyam Prakash, who lives at Adarshanagar in the MVP Colony area. Rowdy sheeter Anil Kumar works as a car driver. Kakinada Two Town Police Station also has a rowdy sheet opened against Anil Kumar, who is accused of a murder case. Whereas, Shyam Prakash is a bus driver, on whom a 498A case was registered.

Also read: 6 family members including two kids brutally murdered in Vizag

Shyam Prakash was angry with Anil Kumar when he came to know that the rowdy sheeter was making fun of him. While playing cricket in the past, both of them quarrelled but the people around them intervened and made them reconcile. They became friends again. In this backdrop, four friends Anil Kumar, Shyam Prakash, Shamir and Errayya consumed alcohol at Anupama Bar in Ushodaya Centre on Wednesday afternoon. They spoke for a long time. Then there was an argument between them. At that time one of them went out and came back again.

After coming out of the bar between 4 pm and 4.30 pm, there was an argument with Anil again. Later, they fought and attacked each other. After that Shyam Prakash and another attacked Anil with knives indiscriminately. They stabbed him in the jaws, left shoulder, chest and stomach and ran away from there. Anil died on the spot due to severe bleeding.

Anil Kumar has conflicts with some local youths. But, since Anil was a rowdy sheeter, they could not express their displeasure. On the other hand, even on Wednesday, Shyam Prakash could not digest Anil's insulting speech. The police are also investigating whether Anil was brought to the bar as part of a premeditated plan. A person in the middle is suspected to have gone out for a knife. Dwarka Subdivision ACP RVSN Murthy said that Anil's mocking of Shyam Prakash and discussion over old disputes in the bar led to the murder.