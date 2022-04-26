Gorakhpur(Uttar Pradesh): A man was arrested in connection with the murder of three persons allegedly after he was rejected by a girl at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh's on Monday. The accused identified as Alok Paswan was arrested and is being produced before the court.

The incident happened on Monday evening when Preeti - her mother Sanju Nishad (38 years) and her father Gama Nishad (42 years) were going to attend a marriage ceremony in Raiganj, Paswan allegedly stopped them mid-way and slit their throat with a sharp weapon. Hours later Paswan was arrested. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the teams from the Crime Branch, Finger Print department and Dog Squad have inspected the area.

Initial investigation revealed that the gruesome murder is result of a jilted loved affair. "Few days before Alok proposed Preeti but she rejected her. Alok couldnt accept the refusal and so he killed the trio. Investigation is going on and things will be revealed soon," Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

Uttar Pradesh police speaking about the murder incident

Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh police stated that, "Senior officers are present on the spot in the triple murder case in Gorakhpur police station Khorabar. The said incident has happened due to a love affair. The accused has been immediately arrested and further legal action is being taken."