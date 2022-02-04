Chandigarh: TV serial Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma fame actress Munmun Dutta alias Babita has got anticipatory bail from Punjab and Haryana High Court, in a case which was registered against her under the SC/ST Act at Hansi (Hisar) in Haryana.

Apart from Hansi (Haryana), the FIR was lodged against her in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh for her 'derogatory remarks' against a particular community. Besides, Munmun Dutta had also filed a petition before the Supreme Court, urging that the matter be brought for investigation at Hansi (Hisar) in Haryana.

The TV actress had also appealed to the Supreme Court that the cases lodged at different parts of the country should be quashed. But, her plea had been rejected by the Supreme Court. Later, she moved the Punjab and Haryana High to stay the arrest. Earlier, on January 18, the Punjab and Haryana High Court told Munmun Dutta to withdraw the anticipatory bail application and seek relief from the Hisar Court; because the matter belonged to that place. But, her bail plea was rejected by the Hisar Court, so she again moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the matter.

Munmun Dutta had made some 'derogatory remarks' against a particular caste in an Instagram post. Hence, people belonging to SC/ST community opposed her 'disparaging' remarks and an FIR was registered against her with Hansi Police Station of Hisar in Haryana. On the other hand, an advocate of Munmun Dutta, while defending her client, said, "What Munmun spoke was generally used in a common parlance in Bengal and it had nothing to do with any caste or community."

Rajat Kalsan the coordinator of the National Alliance for Scheduled Human Rights had lodged an FIR on the basis of Munmun Dutta's Instagram post, in which it was alleged that she made 'caste slur' on a particular community. Rajat Kalsan then said that her remarks were 'disparaging' and 'offensive' for a scheduled caste community in the country. A complaint had been lodged at Hansi (Hisar) police station in Haryana in this regard.

