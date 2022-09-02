Ramnagar: Local municipal employees in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar have won hearts after returning Rs 10,000 lost by an elderly woman. Zarina Begum, 70, a resident of Mohalla Khatadi, had hidden the money in a small torn sheet to use during any exigency. However, the woman's granddaughter, while cleaning the house, dumped the sheet, along with the garbage in the dustbin, and put it in the garbage cart of the municipality.

When the grandmother did not see her bundle in the house, she asked the family members about it. On this, the granddaughter told her that she had dumped the sheet in the dustbin. The troubled grandmother reached the municipality with her neighbour Kale Siddiqui and narrated her ordeal to the chairman Haji Akram. On the instructions of the municipal president, Sandeep Mishra and Neeraj Shukla, the manager of the Nivaran Seva Samiti, called that garbage vehicle to the municipality in a hurry.

Later, Ashish Pandey, the driver of the garbage vehicle and worker Diwakar unload the garbage from the vehicle. After hectic efforts, the employees finally found the money and handed it over to the head of the municipality Haji Mohd. Akram handed it over to Zarina Begum. The happy grandmother thanked the employees and prayed for their well-being. The Municipal President praised the honesty of the employees and congratulated them.